Suspected acid attack in Daventry sees couple splashed by machete wielding pair on moped

A young couple had a noxious substance squirted at them as they stood at a zebra crossing, police say.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspected acid attack involving two males on a moped in Daventry early today (August 26).

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman had a noxious substance, believed to be acid, squirted at them as they stood at a zebra crossing in Park Leys shortly before 1.30am.

Two males on a moped pulled up beside the victims and then produced bottle before flicking a noxious substance at them. One of the offenders then produced a machete before they drove off.

The man suffered burns to his forehead and the woman to her legs. They were later treated for minor burn injuries at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to Northampton General Hospital.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were also called to the incident in order to secure the contaminated clothing.

The rider of the moped is described as wearing grey joggers, trainers, a cream-coloured hoodie and a white helmet.

The passenger was white and had dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

The substance used is now under analysis to determine what it was.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Hemingway, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “This was an extremely harrowing incident for the two victims who were making their way home after a night out.

“We would urge people to be extremely vigilant to this type of incident which, as evidence suggests, is becoming increasingly common in this country.

“We are appealing for anyone who has information to contact us. We are particularly keen to trace a moped which was seen in London Road at 12.45am as well as in other parts of the town centre around the time of this attack.

“Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 53 of August 26, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”