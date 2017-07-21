Supermarket supporting Pride in Northamptonshire Awards

The Pride in Northamptonshire Awards have been launched and we are still seeking your nominations for people or groups who make a real difference in their communities or who always go the extra mile to help others.

The awards are being held on Thursday, October 19, at Kettering Park Hotel.

They are run in conjunction with our sister papers the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and Daventry Express.

This year’s Service With a Smile category is being sponsored by Waitrose.

A spokesman for the supermarket firm said: “Fresh, quality food is at the heart of what we do. As Waitrose partners, we want to know where our food comes from, how it’s been produced and what it contains.

“It all starts with long-term relationships with our farmers and suppliers, and continues with our beliefs in championing British produce, supporting responsible sourcing, treating people fairly and treading lightly on the environment. This is the Waitrose Way. But it doesn’t stop there. With your help in branch and online, our Community Matters scheme has donated £14 million to local charities chosen by you.

“Waitrose Rushden has a long standing relationship with Pride in Northamptonshire and we are pleased to be supporting it again in 2017.”

Last year’s Service With a Smile winner, which was again sponsored by Waitrose, was James Tildesley, a checkout assistant at Tesco in Kettering.

His winning ways with customers meant his checkout was always the busiest as customers wanted to be served by him.

Apart from the Service With a Smile, this year’s other categories are: Community Award (sponsored by Costa), Choice Award (Kettering Park Hotel), Inspire a Generation (Wilson Browne Solicitors), Hard Work and Determination (B&M Care Kettering). Courage and Kindness, Unsung Hero/Heroine, Apprentice of the Year (B&M Care Northampton), Young Achiever, Volunteer of the Year, Carer of the Year (B&M Care Northampton), and Fundraiser of the Year.

To find out more and to nominate your chosen person or group, visit www.prideinnorthants.weebly.com.