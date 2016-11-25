Supermarket hosts lantern making workshop ahead of town parade

A supermarket in Daventry has hosted a workshop for those wanting to take part in the town’s lantern parade, and made a donation towards the event.

As well as hosting the workshop Tesco Daventry will be supplying refreshments and making a £250 donation to the Daventry Town Council.

Tesco store manager Kirsty Francis with Mayor of Daventry Glenda Simmonds and Evie Witherington at the lantern making workshop

The store in New Street hosted a lantern making workshop and presented the Mayor of Daventry Cllr Glenda Simmonds with a cheque for £250. The donation helped the council to purchase the equipment for the workshops.

Kirsty Francis, the store manager, said: “It has been great to see all the wonderful and wacky creations at the workshop today.

“We’d like to thank Cllr Glenda Simmonds for coming down to the store.

“The lantern parade is coming up on Friday 2 nd December and we’d like to encourage everyone to come down and support those taking part, it should be a lovely evening!”

The parade will start at 6.30pm from the Daventry Library Car Park on December 2.

The parade will be led by Liberty Drum Corps and the Tesco store will be handing out Tesco Finest* soup.

Cllr Simmonds said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for their support with the lantern parade. We’re all very excited and can’t wait to see everyone’s wonderful creations on the night!”

The next lantern making workshops are this Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27, at Daventry Community Centre off Ashby Road. You can book onto these online at www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/daventry-spirit-of-christmas.html or by telephone on 01327 310246.