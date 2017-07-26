Success for Daventry Museum at Northamptonshire award ceremony

A Daventry Museum exhibition was recognised when it won Museum Event of the Year at a Northamptonshire award ceremony last week.

The Centenary Commemoration of the Battle of the Somme was the winning exhibition in the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum Awards and that completes back-to-back prize winning for Daventry Museum after its British Science Week event was victorious at last year's ceremony.

The museum also received a highly commended award in the Best Exhibition category for the Law and Order exhibition held earlier this year.

The Forum Awards showcase excellence within museums, galleries and historic houses in Northamptonshire, and a spokesperson for Daventry Museum said they were thrilled to have been recognised.

"The awards would not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work from the volunteer team and support from the town council," said the spokesperson.

A project to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One in November 2018 is now in development following the success of the winning exhibition.