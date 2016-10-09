Most students prefer to seek advice on course options from their teachers rather than friends or family, according to new research.

A poll of pupils carried out by Which? University found that when it came to choosing their A-level subjects, six in ten sought out their teachers for guidance before making their decision.

Students turn to teachers before parents or friends for advice

Just under half (49 per cent) consulted their parents on their future studies and even fewer (42 per cent) spoke to their friends about their options.

The survey of 1,000 students also found that less than a third (31 per cent) bothered to ask a careers advisor for guidance on which subjects to pick.

The study was conducted to promote Which? University’s library of resources to help pupils and teachers negotiate the complex issues surrounding higher education, from course choice influences to student finance and university myth busting.

It also found that when considering how their course choices could affect their further education just 28 per cent of students looked on the official UCAS website while 32 per cent found information through an internet search.

Only four in ten looked at university prospectuses or website to help guide them and six per cent sought no advice or information at all.

Alex Neill, of Which? University said: “As more students turn to their teachers for advice as they’re about to make decisions about their A-levels and beyond, it’s time teachers had access to more flexible, easy-to-use resources to support them.

“Our free, specialised resources for teachers will do just that, providing a ‘go-to’ for teachers and careers advisers who are looking for answers to commonly-asked questions, useful university application tips, and creative ways to encourage their students to think about their options a bit earlier.”