Students artwork is striking!

Talented young artists from a Daventry school have produced an array of artwork to brighten up the bowling alley area of a Northamptonshire spa hotel.

Staff at the Hellidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel asked pupils at the DSLV Academy’s art department to create works of art to hang in its newly refurbished bowling alley.

The hotel, part of the Q Hotels group, has been working with the school on projects to prepare pupils for life after school and this was an extension of that.

Seven of the artworks have now been shortlisted - and the artists behind them will attend a bowling party at the hotel to find out which of them are winners.

The hotel’s general manager Joanne Hammick said: “Our involvement with the DSLV Academy School is two-fold: it benefits the students and it leads to new young people entering into the hospitality industry.

“I was really impressed with the quality of workmanship and thank all the students for their efforts.”

Emma Dickens, head of art at DSLV, said: “The students have worked really well on the bowling alley project. It has been a new experience for them working from a live design brief, giving the students an insight in to the creative industries and has created a buzz in the department with students working with enthusiasm and artistic flair. We are extremely proud of all of the students involved and the high quality of the outcomes they have produced.”