Stroke survivor from Long Buckby is event ambassador for Mobility Roadshow 2017

A stroke survivor and determined Sahara marathon competitor from Long Buckby has been appointed event ambassador for the Mobility Roadshow 2017,

In March 2011 Andy Ibbott experienced a massive stroke during a routine operation on his neck to remove a tumour from his carotid artery.

Aged just 46, the father of two lost movement to his right side and the ability to speak leaving him completely dependent on family and friends.

He is now concentrating on his lifelong dream of completing the Marathon des Sables – a six-day, ultra-marathon event in the Sahara Desert.

Andy said: “I am delighted to be an Ambassador for the Mobility Roadshow. Having come through this long journey of rehabilitation, I can fully appreciate the importance of independence and mobility in a way that I never could before the stroke.”

The roadshow takes place at NAEC Stoneleigh, from June 1-3.