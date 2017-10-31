Strictly star tops bill at fundraiser for poorly Newnham boy

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be foxtrotting their way to Fawsley Hall as couples hit the dance floor in a bid to win Northamptonshire’s very own version of the famous Glitter Ball Trophy.

The amateur dancers will be strutting their stuff in front of former Strictly professional, Robin Windsor.

The special event is being organised in order to raise money for Newnham boy, Harry Charlesworth, who suffered severe brain damage following a series of strokes prior to his birth in March 2015.

As a result, Harry has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and it is likely his health will deteriorate as he grows and his life expectancy is limited.

The Helping Harry Trust was launched in September 2016 to help contribute towards Harry’s ongoing care, including specialist equipment and extensive physiotherapy.

In order to raise vital funds nine couples will each dance in front of a live audience, before being marked out of 10 by four judges, led by Mr Windsor.

A number of sponsors have already signed up to support ‘Strictly for Harry’, including Savills Housing Investment Consultancy and Chelton Brown.

Julie Doyle, Harry’s nan, said: “The local community has really taken Harry to their hearts and we are thrilled to host this event at the wonderful Fawsley Hall to raise vital funds for Harry’s ongoing care.

“We are delighted that Robin Windsor is throwing his weight behind the event and taking his place on the judging panel – which has left the dancers both excited but also very nervous.”

The special evening tomorrow (Friday), which starts at 7.30pm, will be hosted by Katrina Laud and Julie Doyle, who will take on the roles of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, adding an extra dollop of glitz, glamour and eyeliner to the proceedings.

Toe-tapping music will be provided by jazz and soul singer Miriam Chambers and further entertainment will come in the form of The Kate Fisher Dance Academy’s ‘Baby Ballroomers’.

Julie added: “Tickets are still available and we’d love to see as many people as we can.”

For tickets, contact Katrina at katrinalaud@btinternet.com or Julie at julie.doyle@hotmail.co.uk or go to www.thehelpingharrytrust.com