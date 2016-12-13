Strictly dance sensation

Pupils from Daventry based dance school Kate Fisher Dance Academy performed their big annual show at the weekend.

This year was called Strictly from the Movies and many different films were portrayed through Latin, ballroom and show dances.

Kate said: “The pupils worked harder than ever, wore fabulous costumes and all performed beyond my expectations.

“The audience absolutely loved it!”

Profits of £1,306 from the event have been given to Alexanders Journey.

For more information visit www.alexsjourney.co.uk/latest-news