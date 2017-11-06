Strictly Come Dancing fun helps poorly Newnham boy Harry

Strictly Come Dancing fans foxtrotted to Fawsley Hall on Friday night to help raise funds for a poorly little boy from Newnham.

People hit the dance floor on Friday night in a bid to win Northamptonshire’s very own version of the famous Glitter Ball Trophy.

Photo: Richard Butt.

The amateur dancers strutted their stuff in front of former Strictly professional, Robin Windsor.

Louise Knighton and Steve Holland, dancing to Gangnam Style, were the winners.

Hayley Charlesworth, Harry’s mum, said: “Every one of the dancers put on an incredible performance to raise funds for little Harry and we are very grateful.

“Massive congratulations to Louise and Steve for their amazing performance to Gangnam Style.

“We would also like to send our thanks to brilliant team at Fawsley Hall, as well as the wonderful Robin Windsor, who gave up his time to be head judge.”

Harry suffered severe brain damage following a series of strokes prior to his birth in March 2015.

He has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and it is likely his health will deteriorate as he grows and his life expectancy is limited.

The Helping Harry Trust was launched in September 2016 to help contribute towards Harry’s ongoing care, including specialist equipment and extensive physiotherapy.

In order to raise vital funds nine couples each danced in front of a live audience, before being marked out of 10 by four judges, led by Mr Windsor.

Harry’s nan, Julie, said: “The community has really taken Harry to their hearts and we were thrilled to host this event to raise vital funds for Harry’s ongoing care.” The event raised arond £5,000 for Harry’s ongoing care.