Stephen walks 40 miles in honour of diabetic wife

A Daventry man set himself a gruelling challenge in honour of his wife, who has diabetes.

Stephen Richman walked 40 miles non stop to raise money for Diabetes UK because his wife Carol has type one.

Stephen and Carol.

The walk started in the early hours of December 16 from Daventry, onto Weedon, Towcester, Silverstone to Whittlebury, A5, A508 finishing at Northampton Hospital Diabetes Centre.

It has raised around £300 for the charity.

Stephen said: “It was exhausting but thoughts of Carol kept me going for the 40 miles.

“I am pleased with the achievement because it’s raised funds and awareness.”

Meeting staff at the Diabetes Centre.

He got a lot of support along the way and would like to thank everybody who has donated to the cause.

Carol said: “I’m really proud of Stephen.”

Stephen met his wife in 2011 and remembers the first time she had a hypo.

“It shocked me and when she is in pain I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

“She suffers from blindness and cellulitis in her legs as well as sleep apnea. Carol has the new sensors to check her sugar levels which are better for everyone, but you have to pay for them and I think they should be on the NHS. Diabetes UK campaigns and uses its influence to persuade the NHS to provide the highest level of care to people living with diabetes, this is why I want to raise some money for them.”

Stephen is inviting people to make a donation to his 40 mile walk in one day - by texting STRI48 and an amount of £1, £2, £3, £4, £5, £10 or £20 to 70070