Stalls set out ahead of Daventry Food Festival

Daventry will host its inaugural food festival in the town centre next weekend where a wide range of food will be on offer to visitors.

With more than 50 different stands featuring Northamptonshire sourced food, exotic cuisines from further afield, sweeter offerings for those with a preference for desserts, as well as beers, ciders and cocktails to wash it all down with, there will be something for everyone.

Located on High Street and Sheaf Street, food and drink will be served from 10am to 4pm.

Several of the stands will showcase products from the town and Daventry district. Among them are Sheaf Street's family-run Rosa Roso Cafe, the Health Store, and All Things Cakey.

Catering company Incredible Edibles - based at Daventry & District Golf Club - will be serving tacos, burritos and all the trimmings in light of its Mexico evening coming up in October. Another Daventry caterer and trained chef, Alison's Oven, will also have a stand at the festival.

Caring Kindergartens, on Daventry's London Road, will have tasters to showcase the healthy meals it provides to the children at the nursery, as well as cakes and biscuits for sale.

For those wishing to adopt a meat-free or plant-based diet, Daventry and Rugby Vegetarians and Vegans will be on hand to provide help, support and advice.

Award-winning butchers, deli and wedding caterer Squisito Fresh, based in Yelvertoft, will also feature at the festival.

And to drink? Early Doors Micro-Pub will have real ales, gin and vodka all produced in Northamptonshire behind the bar, and Brixworth's Jelley's Distilleries will have its produce on offer, including their prize-winning elderflower vodka.

For this inaugural year the town council are inviting food stall holders, local businesses and producers to apply for a free standard 3x3m pitch. Information on how to apply for a free pitch as well as full terms and conditions can be found here or you can call 01327 301246.

Take a look at the festival's programme here.