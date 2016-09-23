Staffordshire bull terrier allegedly mauled another dog near canal in Blisworth

Witnesses to an alleged dog attack on the canal path in Blisworth are being urged to contact South Northamptonshire Council.

A black and brown coloured Staffordshire bull terrier type dog is accused of attacking a small brown terrier on the canal side between Towcester Road Bridge and Candle Bridge at about 7.15am on Tuesday, August 9.

The terrier received a bite to the neck but it is now recovering from her injuries. Her owner was also left shaken by the incident.

The person walking the Staffordshire-type dog was also walking with a leashed German Shepherd and is described as being in a white male in his mid-40s, approximately six feet two inches tall and of a slim build. He had short dark coloured hair and was clean shaven.

Anyone with any information about the owner of the Staffordshire-type dog should email South Northamptonshire Council’s environment enforcement officer via robin.skinner@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk, or call on 01327 322347.

