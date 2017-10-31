Spooktacular show is big hit at Daventry Museum

Visitors to Daventry Museum enjoyed a spooky one man performance in time for Halloween.

Daventry Museum hosted a performance of the Canterville Ghost as part of the National Museums at Night event and their half term activity programme.

The one-man show incorporated plenty of character changes, to tell the ghostly story of the Canterville Ghost.

This dramatic tale, expertly acted, provided chills and chuckles, heightened by the audience joining in and making eerie sounds and spine-chilling screams.

Daventry Museum created a spooky scene on the ‘Wall of forgotten faces’, covered in cobwebs and luminous spiders, leading to the spooky shop, concealing a Victorian shopkeeper frozen in time.

The show, by Don’t Go Into the Cellar! Theatre Company was written for young audiences and certainly got everyone in the mood for Halloween last week.

Daventry Museum will be hosting another production by Don’t Go Into the Cellar! Theatre Company in the Easter holidays 2018, entitled ‘Tea with Oscar Wilde’.

Daventry Museum will be open this Saturday from 10am to 4pm with a timeline themed exhibition, Daventry Through the Ages. Visitors will be able to learn more about Robert Catesby and the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.