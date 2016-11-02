Spooktacular fun

Customers and colleagues had a spooktacular time during the Halloween fun day at Tesco.

Face-painters transformed children into their favourite ghostly characters and a spooky magician was on hand to add a little black magic.

Children were also given the opportunity to design their own trick-or-treat bags at the New Street store.

The celebratory event tied in with the store’s recent revamp which has enhanced its look and feel, making it a fresher and cleaner space for customers. Fresh produce and the instore bakery have seen improvements, as well as the addition of new clothing ranges to give customers a wider choice.

Kirsty Francis, store manager, said: “We love Halloween at the Daventry store and really wanted to go all out for our customers as a thank you for their loyalty during the redevelopment work.

“It was a great day and we’ve had such great feedback from customers about the event.”