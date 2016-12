Drivers are being warned to avoid a major Northamptonshire route after an accident this morning.

The A5 is closed in both directions between the A45 High Street junction in Weedon Bec and the A43 junction in Towcester, because of a spillage of several hundred litres of diesel on the road.

A map of the accident area

A diversion is in operation, via the A45 to the M1 junction 16 Northampton, south to J15a, and the A43 to Towcester (and vice versa).

Updates to follow.