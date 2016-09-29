Speeding is top policing priority for people in Northamptonshire

Speeding and dangerous driving have been identified as the top three policing priorities for every district and Borough in Northamptonshire.

Increasng police visibility and parking issues, particularly around schools, were the second and third top priorities across the county.

Police visibility was a particularly significant issue in Corby and Northampton, whilst tackling drugs was of mroe importance in Wellingborough and Daventry.

Anti-social behaviour and burglary were also issues mentioned by many people who responded the Police and Crime Commissioner’ survey.

The report states: “The main concerns of the public relate to speeding, dangerous driving and parking, and more broadly preventing drug-related crime, burglary and tidying up rubbish and litter.

“The public shared their views that these issues should be tackled with greater visibility, which actually means community engagement, education and improved opportunities for young people and through improving relationships between communities.”

It has been recommended the county force develops public information sharing strategies, including social media and the local press, to demonstrate where the police are dealing with minor crime and local community issues.

Another recommendation is to review foot and vehicle patrol plans, ensuring police visibility is targeted and tied in to engaging with local community groups and volunteers, addressing areas of highest deprivation, highest concerns about victimisation, lowest community cohesion and areas where shared public spaces are dominated by one group.