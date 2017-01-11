Snow forecast for Northamptonshire tomorrow – but it won’t last

Northamptonshire could see some snow tomorrow – but county residents have been warned that it won’t settle.

A forecast by Pitsford Weather Centre today (Wednesday) says it is likely that rain in the afternoon will turn into sleet and snow.

The report says: “If the day starts dry tomorrow, it won’t stay that way for long as outbreaks of heavy rain move in from the west through the morning.

“It is likely that this rain will turn increasingly to sleet and snow for a time during the afternoon before clearing south-eastwards by evening.

“Winds will start westerly, easing as the rain approaches; but will then switch to a fresh north-westerly with the arrival of the snow later.

“In fact, the wind could increase still further becoming strong overnight and further snow showers are possible, but chiefly in areas further east.

“Highs will reach 4C, falling overnight to freezing with ice becoming a problem on untreated surfaces, although it is unlikely that we will see any significant accumulations of snow.”