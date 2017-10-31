Snap up Northamptonshire wildlife calendars

A calendar featuring stunning photographs celebrating the wildlife across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire has been launched.

Winning images from the Wildlife Trust’s 2017 Wildlife Photo Competition represent the 12 months and the changing seasons.

February features the winning photo, Hares in Snow, by Sarah Kelman, while the cover image by second prize winner, Northamptonshire photographer Colin Bradshaw, is a delightful harvest mouse on a sprig of hawthorn.

Third prize also went to a Northamptonshire wildlife photographer, Martin Swannell, of a Brown Argus butterfly.

Each month of the calendar has two wildlife photos with images ranging from bees and butterflies, to deer and dragonflies – many by Northamptonshire photographers - including January’s swan lake by Claudia Scott, February’s waxwing by Robin Gossage, June’s dragonfly by Rachel Axford and a November nuthatch by David Jackson.

Calendars can be bought online at www.wildlifebcn.org/shop/product/2018-calendar, from the Nene Wetlands Visitor at Rushden Lakes or at the Christmas shopping event at Manor House, Cambourne, on Friday, December 8, from 3pm to 7pm.