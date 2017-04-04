Slow traffic in Daventry after car and motorbike involved in collision

A collision involving a car and a motorbike is causing slow traffic on both ways of the A45 just outside of Daventry.
The incident was first reported shortly before 7am this morning and took place on the A45 London Road at High March.
A collision involving a car and a motorbike is causing slow traffic on both ways of the A45 just outside of Daventry.
The incident was first reported shortly before 7am this morning and took place on the A45 London Road at High March.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Daventry Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.