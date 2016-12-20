Sign up to save with Daventry district energy scheme

A scheme which has helped hundreds of Daventry district residents reduce their energy bills has returned for its winter auction process.

Big Switch Daventry District is a joint effort between Daventry District Council (DDC) and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the Big Switch is entered into a national collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction.

Because the auction is an opportunity for energy companies to secure thousands of customers in one go, the deals they will offer in a bid to win that auction are often cheaper than those advertised to the general public.

People are urged to sign up at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitch before the deadline, which is 13 February 2017.

The process is quick and easy, with just an annual bill or indication of annual energy usage required.

Following the end of the registration period, everyone who signed up will be sent an offer indicating any savings they could make. There is no obligation to accept that offer and no fees or charges involved, whether people decide to switch or not.

People who switched providers through last winter’s auction are particularly encouraged to register again, as their fixed-term contract will be coming to an end and this is an opportunity to secure another good deal through the scheme.

Councillor Jo Gilford, Environment Portfolio Holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer this scheme to our residents. Switching energy suppliers can be a daunting prospect but this makes it easy and is saving people hundreds of pounds a year.

“People who have never switched energy providers stand to make the biggest savings but even those who have switched in recent years might find they make further savings through the Big Switch. Registration takes just five minutes, and there’s no obligation to switch at the end of the process, so people have nothing to lose by signing-up.”

People can sign up at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitch or by phoning the Council on 01327 871100.