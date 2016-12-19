Shoplifter walked out of Long Buckby shop with basket full of meat

A man walked out of a village store carrying a basket full of meat items he had not paid for.

The incident happened at the Costcutter store in Market Square, Long Buckby, on Saturday December 10 – Northamptonshire Police released the details today, December 19.

Between noon and 12.15pm a man went into the store and filled a shopping basket with meat products before leaving the shop and riding away on a bicycle.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.