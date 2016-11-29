‘Severe disruption’ expected for rush hour trains between Northampton and London

Commuters have been warned to expect severe disruptions on trains between London and Northampton this evening.

London Midland said services in and out of Euston on the line are expected to be severely disrupted.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the line between Northampton and Euston. Hemel Hempstead station remains closed until further notice.

Virgin Trains running along the line are also facing the same disruption.

London Midland’s head of west coast services, Steve Helfet said: “We have arranged for London Midland tickets to be accepted on all reasonable routes so the advice is to travel on the best train to get you closest to your desired destination. We are also arranging road transportation between Northampton and Wellingborough so that passengers can travel on East Midland Trains from St Pancras.”

Police and paramedics were called to Hemel station at around 2.30pm where a person was declared dead after being struck by a train. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

London Midland tickets can be used on the following services:

Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Snow Hill and London Marylebone

Thameslink between London St Pancras to St Albans & Bedford

First Great Western between London Paddington, Reading and Worcester

Cross Country between Leicester, Tamworth, Reading to Birmingham

Virgin Trains on all reasonable routes

Transport for London Buses

London Overground

London Underground