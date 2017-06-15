Seriously ill children enjoy flying day in Preston Capes

A special flying day in Preston Capes was a big hit for nearly 70 seriously ill children.

It was organised by Starlight, a charity which grants wishes for seriously ill and terminally ill children.

The event was generously hosted by the Arblaster family of Red House Farm and was attended by seriously and terminally ill children and their families from Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas.

This was Starlight’s second Sky High Escape in Preston Capes and it was bigger than better than last year.

The children enjoyed an exhilarating day of flying in helicopters, topped off by a 15 minute display from the Blades Aerobatic Team, a group of four former Red Arrow pilots. The Blades performed daring close formation aerobatics much to the delight of the guests.

For those who preferred to remain on terra firma there was plenty to keep them entertained.

Attractions included face-painting and glitter tattoos to giant games, fancy dress, meeting the fire brigade and police.

There was also a barbecue and delicious cakes baked by the ladies of Preston Capes to keep the families well fed.

Charlotte Skinner, mum of wish child Maisie who has cystic fibrosis, said: “It was absolutely fantastic.

“Maisie only got out of hospital last week and she has been looking forward to Starlight’s Sky High Day throughout her hospital stay.

“It’s been brilliant watching Maisie and her brother Hayden carefree, having so much fun.”