A second car appears to have been set alight in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the A361 between Daventry and Badby at around 2.50am to reports of a Nissan Almera on fire.

A spokesman for the police added that the cause looked to be deliberate.

This would make it the second deliberate care fire last night after a Golf was set alight on the Headlands just after midnight.