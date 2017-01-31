Search

Search launched after released Northants prisoner missed probation meetings

Ryan Lee is wanted by police after he failed to turn up for probation meetings.

A manhunt has been launched after a Northamptonshire man failed to turn up for probation meetings after being released from prison.

Northamptonshire Police is trying to trace Ryan Lee, previously of the county, who is wanted on a recall for failing to adhere to his post-sentence supervision requirements.

Ryan, aged 29, was sentenced at the end of 2016 and is currently on a probation post-sentence provision order until October 10, 2017.

A police spokeswoman, said: "He was released on licence but failed to attend arranged appointments or abide by the conditions of his release and, as a result, he is wanted on recall."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.