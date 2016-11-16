Search is on for outstanding carers

The search is on for the most outstanding carers in the Daventry area - as well as those who go out of their way to help carers fulfil their demanding roles.

Nominations are being invited for the 2016 Northamptonshire Jane Roebuck Carers Awards, which recognise the great work of carers in the county.

Mark Major, director of Northamptonshire Carers, said: “We had a record number of nominations last year for the Carers Awards and that is testament to the recognition of how much of a difference they can make to people’s lives.

“The awards help acknowledge the vital role that carers play in helping the well-being of people across Northamptonshire and are an important platform to help raise the profile of the amazing work that carers do across the county.

“The awards help acknowledge the vital role that carers play not only in supporting the people they care for but in their contribution to our society, these awards help to raise the profile of carers.

“Carers are all very real people, who do something quite remarkable every day, in situations which last for many years.”

Mark added: “If you know someone who deserves recognition for the help, support, nurture and compassion that they provide, please nominate them.”

Nominations are open until Monday, January 2, 2017.

The full list of categories is: Young Carer of the Year 2016 (Under 18); Carer of the Year 2016; Shining Star Award (a special person who goes that extra mile to support carers, such as in education, health, social care, or employment.)

To submit your nominations, please complete an online form at www.wholooksafteryou.co.uk