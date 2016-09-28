Search for musicians

The search is on for people to join Daventry Music and Performing Arts Centre - particularly clarinet players.

Members meet on Saturdays during term-time at DSLV in Daventry, from 9.30am - 12.30pm.

Anna Langton, secretary of the Friends of Daventry Music Centre, said: “We met for the first time this term on September 17 and it was lovely to see a good turnout of youngsters aged 18 and under.

“There is still plenty of room to sign up if you are interested.”

She said more clarinet players are needed. Anna added: “I’d like to know where all the clarinet players aged 18 and under are. If you’re not already swimming, running or otherwise involved in sport, drama or a county group on Saturday mornings, then you’d be particularly welcome at Concert Band, which is currently missing a clarinet section and the flute players need some help with the tune.

“The Symphony Orchestra could do with more members in all sections; woodwind, strings, brass and percussion. Anyone interested can be assured of a warm welcome.”

For details, visit www.nmpat.co.uk