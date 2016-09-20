School wins recognition for bringing the world into the classroom

A village school has received a British Council award recognising their work cultivating international links.

Guilsborough Academy has been awarded the British Council’s International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award is a badge of honour for schools that do outstanding work in international education, such as through links with partner schools overseas.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need to live and work as global citizens.

A spokesman said: “For the last six years Guilsborough Academy has been running several international cross curricular activities which enriched our curriculum and were enjoyed by the students.

“We worked hard to develop intercultural understanding, did a project with our primary school and organised cultural trips.

“In projects, pupils exchange personal details and discussed the schools and subject areas with schools across Europe which they found interesting, having a real audience for the pupils’ work and enabling the pupils to use their language knowledge and subject knowledge for real communication purposes.

“We continued our school link and long-lasting partnership with our partner school in Berlin (Herder Gymnasium) where the students shared information and completed a geography project.

“There is a discernible capability among members of the school community to express views articulately on the global dimension in all subject areas.

“Regular debates and events and themed assemblies have ensured that this is an embedded view, rather than seen as a specific, time limited topic. This has included students, teachers, teaching assistants, administration staff and governors.

“Around the school buildings we have regularly displayed displays and posters showing some sort of international theme.”

On hearing the news that Guilsborough Academy had received the award principal Julie Swales said: “We are delighted to receive this award, as it is a great acknowledgement of all the different aspects of work we do both within and beyond the classroom.

“At Guilsborough we believe strongly in giving our students a variety of opportunities and the International School Award supports this.”

John Rolfe, from the British Council, said: “The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms.

“Adding an international dimension to children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful future careers in an increasingly global economy.”