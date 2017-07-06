Say thank you to Northamptonshire’s unsung heroes

Do you know someone who has helped make a difference in their community, or who consistently goes out of their way to help others?

If so, then the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are the perfect opportunity to thank them for their hard work.

The annual awards celebrate the amazing people of Northamptonshire – those who have overcome hardships, those who have achieved success in their field and those who volunteer unselfishly.

Pride in Northamptonshire is run with our sister papers – the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and Daventry Express, and the grand final takes place at Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, October 19.

The event is sponsored by Kettering Park Hotel, Costa Coffee, Wilson Browne, B M Care Kettering, B M Care Northampton and Waitrose.

Award winners last year included Ashtun Anderson, who won the Inspire a Generation Award, Dennis Clayton, who won the Volunteer of the Year award for his years of hard work as a volunteer mini-bus driver, and James Tildesley, who won the Service With a Smile Award after consistently impressing customers at Tesco superstore in Kettering with his helpful and chatty nature.

This year’s categories are Community Award, for someone who helps keep their community ticking; Inspire a Generation, for someone whose achievements have been an inspiration to others; Hard Work and Determination, which can be an individual or a group; Courage and Kindness, for someone who has been brave in the face of adversity; Unsung Hero or Heroine, for someone who always goes the extra mile; Apprentice of the Year; Service With a Smile; Young Achiever, which is open to young people aged 25 or under; Volunteer of the Year; Carer of the Year and Fundraiser of the Year.

Nominating an individual or group could not be easier. Simply visit prideinnorthants.weebly.com and click ‘How to Nominate’.

Telegraph editor David Summers said: “We all know someone who goes the extra mile or who makes their community a better place, and the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are a perfect opportunity to say thank you to them.”