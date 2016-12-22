Santa stops off at Daventry Country Park

There were plenty of excited children on Wednesday as Father Christmas made a quick stop in Daventry.

Santa decided to take a break from his schedule and meet youngsters at Daventry Country Park. Each child received a small gift.

One of Santa’s elves also took a break from making presents to help keep children entertained with magic and bubbles while they waited to see the big man. There was also a fun Christmas trail around the park to explore.

The free event was organised by Daventry District Council, and the Rotary Club of Danetre which helps organise Santa’s tour around Daventry and the villages in the run-up to Christmas.

The final dates on Father Christmas’s tour are: tonight (Thursday) he will be on the Daneholme area of the town. And on Friday night he will visit Lang Farm and Monksmoor.

Finally, Father Christmas and team of helpers will be in Bowen Square on Saturday, Christmas Eve, from 9am until about 1pm.

After that Santa will be making a quick trip back up to the North Pole in preparation for his big day delivering presents around the world.