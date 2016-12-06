Santa’s coming to town!

Santa will be making a special stop at Daventry Country Park to meet youngsters in the run up to Christmas.

He will be flying in from the North Pole on Wednesday, December 21 to meet children at the park’s visitors’ centre, off Northern Way, Daventry from 10am to 1pm.

Meeting Father Christmas is free and each child who sees him will receive a free gift. One of Santa’s elves will also take a break from making presents to help keep children entertained with magic and bubbles while they wait. Families can also take part in a fun Christmas trail around the park.

Santa’s Stop has been arranged with the help of Daventry District Council, the Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry and the Friends of Daventry Country Park.

Cllr Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s Community Culture and Leisure Portfolio Holder, said: “Santa has really enjoyed visiting the country park over the last few years and he’s really looking forward to returning this Christmas to meet even more youngsters, so come along and enjoy the fun.”

Families visiting Santa’s Stop are reminded to make sure they wrap up in warm clothes and that youngsters are accompanied by an adult.

Due to the increasing popularity of the event in recent years and to limit queue times, parents are asked to book their children into time slots in advance by calling 01327 871100.