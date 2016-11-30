Santa Claus set for annual sleigh tour around Daventry and villages

Santa and his helpers are getting set for his annual visit to Daventry and the surrounding villages.

Helped by the Rotary Club of Danetre, and teams from various local good causes, his tour around the district kicks off on Monday December 5 and runs to Saturday December 24.

Each night Santa in his sleigh, plus his helpers will set out at 6.30pm.

On Monday Santa and his team will be in Long Buckby, on Tuesday they will be visiting Braunston, Newnham and Badby, on Wednesday they will be in Weedon, and on Thursday they will be on Daventry’s Southbrook, and the Danetre Drive and St Andrews Drive area. On Friday December 9 the sleigh team will be on the town’s Timken estate, and New Forest and Royal Gardens areas.

On Saturday December 10 Santa will park his sleigh in Bowen Square from 9am to around 1pm.

It is the turn of Flore, Welton and Norton on Monday December 12. Tuesday December 13 sees the team in Kilsby and Barby. Then on Wednesday December 14 Santa is in Nether Heyford, and Everdon. Ashby Fields in Daventry and Staverton will be visited on Thursday December 15. And on Friday December 16 the team will be touring Stefen Hill and the areas of The Dingle and The Slade in Daventry.

Saturday December 17 sees Santa back in Bown Square for the morning.

Then on Monday December 19 he will be visiting the Grange and Cherry Orchard parts of Daventry. On Tuesday December 20 he will visit the Headlands and Middlemore. The following day, Wednesday December 21 they will be going around The Inlands, town centre and Drayton. Thursday December 22 sees them going around the Daneholm part of town, and on Friday December 23 the team will visit Lang Farm and Monksmoor.

Finally, on Saturday December 24 Father Christmas will be in Bowen Square during the morning for the final time ahead of his big day.

There will also be a special event at Daventry Country Park on December 21 from 10am to midday when Santa will be at the visitor centre. Meeting Father Christmas at the park is free and each child who sees him will receive a free gift, but time slots must be booked in advance via 01327 871100.

Money raised by the sleigh goes directly to local charities and community groups.