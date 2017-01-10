Samaritans help

Daventry shoppers helped raise over £200 for Banbury and District Samaritans in the run-up to Christmas.

Daniel Henson, store manager for Tesco Express Daventry decided to raise money for Samaritans through this year’s Christmas charity appeal.

He said “It’s always great to support local charities and my team and colleagues were happy to be able to support such a great cause.”

Davina Birkbeck, branch director, said: “We are so delighted to receive this donation.

“Even though we are all volunteers - we have no paid staff - our branch needs about thirty thousand pounds year to run itself, and, having been part of the community for 42 years, we want to maintain ourselves for another 42 at least!

“This is entirely dependent on donations, so we are very grateful for this boost to our funds.”