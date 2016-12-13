Sale success for Dragons Den business

Business is booming in Daventry after a mother was inspired to set up her own business after watching Dragons’ Den.

Jenny Crinigan has started her own mum2mum market organising baby and children’s nearly new sales.

Mum2mum market is a growing business allowing mums (and dads) to buy and sell their nearly new baby and children’s items such as designer prams, cots, toys and clothes.

She has held a number of successful sales in the area.

Jenny, a mum of four, said: “We had 25 stalls and over 100 buyers at our latest event in Daventry.

“It was very busy in the first hour and the top seller made £150.”

She said she was pleased with the way it went and plans another in March next year.

Jenny added: “I heard about mum2mum market when watching BBC2’s Dragons’ Den and thought it was a brilliant idea.”

