Saints hero Jamie backs sports funding for Daventry sports groups

Northampton Saints rugby hero Jamie Elliott has given his backing to a new funding programme.

It’s aimed at giving away thousands of pounds to sports groups and individuals across the Midlands.

The former England U20 international said he was ‘delighted’ that housebuilder Persimmon Homes was supporting young athletes with its Healthy Communities scheme.

Persimmon is giving away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK. Healthy Communities is aimed at amateur sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under in England, Wales and Scotland.

Jamie said: “This scheme aims to make a huge difference to sporting opportunities for young people, and corporate support of this kind is vital for both grassroots sport and developing future champions.

“There is so much individual sporting talent in the Midlands and some top-class sports clubs.”

Bedford-born Jamie, 24, came through the Saints Academy, making his debut in the senior squad at 18. Young Player of the Season in 2012-13, he also scored the Saints’ and the Aviva Premiership’s Try of the Season in 2013-14.

Duncan Shaw, director in charge of Persimmon Homes Midlands, said the new campaign was aimed at giving back to the communities.