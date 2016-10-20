Safety advice for cyclists

Cyclists who use routes at Draycote Water are being urged to think about walkers on their ride to make sure everyone stays safe.

Visitor site supervisor Tom Crawford said cyclists and walkers should work together and look out for each other when using the paths to avoid accidents.

He said: “Draycote is one of our biggest and most popular visitor sites, with around 500,000 visits a year. We want to encourage cyclists and walkers to work together and look out for each other when using the paths to avoid any accidents.

“The speed limit for cyclists is 15 miles per hour. We have a speed limit for the safety of all our visitors but we’ve unfortunately seen two instances recently where children have been knocked over by cyclists who’ve been going too fast and were unable to react quickly enough. The last thing we want to do is to start policing the paths, but we want all our visitors to enjoy their visit and have fun safely.”

Draycote Water forms part of National Route 41 of the National Cycle Network, which is a long distance route that, when complete, will connect Bristol, Gloucester, Stratford-upon-Avon and Rugby.

Tom added: “If you’re a cyclist approaching a walker, make sure they know that you’re there – slow down, and sound your bell, that way people aren’t surprised. It’s the same if you’re on foot, if you see a cyclist, let them know you’re aware and give them room to pass you.”