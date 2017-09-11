Saddling up for Pennines challenge to help sick Newnham boy

A group of determined women are taking on the challenge of a lifetime by cycling from Coast to Coast.

Nicky Taylor, Steph Beesly, Louise Harrison, Jaime Hulme and Hazel Halton will saddle up and ride 140 miles across the Pennines.

They are raising money for a little boy from Newnham who has a life-limiting illness and also Cerebral Palsy Research.

Harry Charlesworth suffered severe brain damage prior to being born.

He has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is tube fed, has breathing difficulties and is not reaching any milestones.

His mother, Hayley said: “Harry has a short life expectancy and will never walk or talk.

“The ladies have put their everything into this challenge and I’d hate for them not to reach their target of £1,500.”

Their challenge takes place this weekend.

“This is no mean feat for a group of ladies who have hardly cycled in their whole lives,” added Hayley.

The ladies are appealing for more donations - however big or small.

“Weʼre raising £1,500 to help Harry have the best life possible,” said Steph.

Fundraisers are also invited to get moving this month to help the appeal and complete 100 miles for Harry.

Lynn Stubbs, chairman of the Helping Harry Trust, said: “All you need to do is clock up 100 miles during September. For those who count steps, that’s about 211,000 steps over the month - or just 7,033 steps a day.”

To donate to the Coast to Coast challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helping-harry?utm_term=DyxeRJzeG

To find out more about The Helping Harry Trust people can go to www.thehelpingharrytrust.com