Saddle up for challenge of lifetime

Cyclists in Daventry are being urged to sign up for a climb of a lifetime charity ride up the famous Mont Ventoux in France.

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is organising the tough fundraising challenge to tackle the legendary Tour de France mountain in the Alps three times, by three different routes, in just one day - but it needs more riders take part.

About half the places on the Ultimate Ventoux Challenge are filled on the challenge from June 23-25 but there’s still chance to take part.

The charity will pay your air fare and accommodation but cylists need to pay a £250 registration fee and commit to raise more than £750.

World champion duathlete and triathlete Helen Russell, 41, from Evesham is among those taking part in the expedition which will raise money for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and its sister charity, the Children’s Air Ambulance

Helen, a winner of national, European and world age group championships in triathlon and duathlon, said: “The challenge, whilst tough is achievable for regular recreational cyclists so I would urge people to sign up.

“Also by cycling up Mont Ventoux three times in one day each rider that completes the challenge will receive membership of the prestigious Cingles Club. There is plenty of time to train for this amazing challenge.”

Visit https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/fundraising-challenges/ultimate-ventoux-challenge/