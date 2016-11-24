Robbery suspect who attacked police dog escaped across railway lines at Northampton station during dramatic chase

Hundreds of rail passengers in Northampton watched on as a suspected robber hurdled three train lines with police in pursuit.

Rush hour commuters in Northampton were already experiencing delays after a car hit a crossing near the line in Rugby earlier yesterday evening.

But at around 6.40pm, a man in a grey vest was then seen sprinting onto the platform.

He ran across the footbridge and hurdled three of the lines before disappearing into the darkness.

Officers followed around two minutes later, said a witness, and the police helicopter was scrambled to look for the man.

Rail passengers had to be herded to the sheltered parts of the station by police while the pursuit took place and London Midland halted trains, citing an "intruder" on the line.

Earlier yesterday evening a police force Twitter account confirmed the officers were looking for a robbery suspect.

However Northampton's Proactive Team later tweeted: "He got away after assaulting a police dog. Still hopeful that we'll hopefully track him down."

All lines were reopened at about 7pm yesterday.