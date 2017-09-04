Robbers tried to kick motorcyclist off his bike in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist was kicked off his bike on a main road during an attempted robbery in Northamptonshire.

At around 1.30pm on Tuesday 22 August, a man was on his motorbike waiting to turn off the A5 onto the B5385 towards Watford.

Two men on one motorbike approached him, stopped alongside him and kicked him off his bike. They tried to take the bike from him but failed and he rode off.

The first offender is described as white, wearing a black helmet, blue tracksuit and no gloves and the second is described as white, wearing a grey hooded top, light grey trousers and also no gloves. They were riding a white Yamaha moped with no number plate on the back.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.