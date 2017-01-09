Rise in rural burglaries in the Daventry district leads to police action

A rise in burglaries in villages and farms in the Daventry district over the past month has led police to take action.

Officers have been giving advice to farmers, increasing patrols, and have launched a campaign encouraging people to security mark agricultural/plant machinery.

They have also been working with forces in neighbouring counties to tackle the handling of stolen goods across.

Sergeant Sam Dobbs has also explained how people can make their outbuildings more secure and how they can assist in solving crime:

– It can be easy to see garden tools such as petrol strimmers and mowers in sheds or garages. Ensure your outbuildings are locked and consider how easy it would be for someone to break in; if it’s easy for you it’s easy for a thief. Check your insurance; you may not be insured for thefts without signs of forced entry.

– Consider increasing your shed, garage and outhouse security. There is a variety of reasonably priced movement sensor alarms available which send texts and/or makes phone calls when activated. These devices can be mounted inside a shed, vehicle, container, cab or trailer.

– Report suspicious vehicles and people seen around farms and rural areas to the police, if you are concerned about something which is in progress call 999. Where possible, make a note of vehicle registration numbers, makes, colours and models.

– Let the police know if you hear of cheap plant and garden machines being sold in the community such as at markets or car boot events.

Northamptonshire Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 111 555.