Riders saddle up to help poorly Newnham boy

Fundraisers jumped into the saddle to help raise money for a little boy from Newnham.

Nearly 70 riders of all ages took part in a fundraising event at Park Farm Equestrian & Chasers for Harry Charlesworth.

They enjoyed two testing routes, consisting of three miles and 8.5 miles, while the more daring horse lovers took on a number of nerve-wracking jumps.

The sponsored ride was organised on behalf of the Helping Harry Trust, which was launched in September 2016 to raise vital funds that will contribute towards two-year-old Harry’s ongoing care, including specialist equipment and extensive physiotherapy.

The event raised £5,600 for the appeal to help care for Harry.

Harry suffered severe brain damage due to a traumatic labour and birth in March 2015. As a result, Harry has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy plus other complicated health problems.

His grandmother, Julie Doyle, organised the event and rode 17-hand thoroughbred cross Bailey around the course.

She said: “It was fantastic to see so many of the local horse-loving community come together to raise such a significant sum of money for young Harry, which will ensure he can receive specialist overnight nursing care.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Park Farm Equestrian & Chasers for having us, every brave rider that took part, as well as the helpers that made the event a huge success.”

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/thehelpingharrytrust/