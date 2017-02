A ride-on lawnmower worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a storage container.

The offenders broke into the container and stole the Stoga Park Pro lawnmower sometime between 4pm on February 5 and 10am on February 11 from a property in Ladybridge Drive, West Hunsbury.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have information about the stolen lawnmower, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.