Richard brings stories to life

Stories were brought to life in front of the eyes of pupils at Crick Primary School as part of National Storytelling Week.

The school was invited to Barratt Homes’ development St Margaret’s View for the event, hosted by professional storyteller Richard York.

Traditional storytellers have long used instruments to accompany their performances, and Richard played a medieval style Celtic harp, Northumbrian small pipes and an African thumb piano during his storytelling.

Vikki Lack, acting head at Crick Primary School, said: “It was a great opportunity for our children to experience the magic of storytelling and Richard certainly didn’t disappoint.

“I’d like to thank Barratt Homes for inviting us; the children really enjoyed their afternoon with ‘awesome’ being the main word used to describe their visit.”

The awareness week took place from January 28 - February 4 and aimed to engage both children and adults in the customary pastime of storytelling.

The children learned how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.

Andrew Swindell, managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to have pupils from Crick Primary School visit St Margaret’s View this week and Richard’s stories really enchanted the children which was great to see.

“Events such as these give Barratt Homes the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which they build and encourage the awareness week that promotes skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity.”

Richard said: “I’m delighted that Barratt Homes has generously created these opportunities for me to share some stories with the children to celebrate National Storytelling Week.”