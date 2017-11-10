REVEALED: The top 5 doctor's surgeries in Daventry District - according to patients

We can reveal the list of the five best GP surgeries in the Daventry area based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend the practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The independent survey - run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England - is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England. The most recent data was released in June this year.

It is worth mentioning that of the GPs in the district listed on the NHS Choices website, all but one received a patient recommendation percentage below 80 per cent, and even then its score was 79.7 per cent.

The five best surgeries in the Daventry area according to the latest results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others are:

1) Greens Norton & Weedon Medical Practice, 57 New Croft, Weedon

Patients: 13,217

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 96.7

2) Crick Medical Practice, 16 Watford Road, Crick

Patients: 5,261

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 92.4

3) Byfield Medical Centre, Church Street, Byfield

Patients: 8,060

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.7

4) The Saxon Spires Practice, West Haddon Road, Guilsborough

Patients: 15,550

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.4

5) The Long Buckby Practice, 24 Station Road, Long Buckby

Patients: 5,971

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 88

The commissioning of primary care services in Northampton is the joint responsibility of Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS England.

Dr Darin Seiger, GP Chair of Nene CCG, said: “Overall, we are pleased with the survey results but we are keen to do even better. The main issue, which is a national problem, is that despite practices’ best efforts, there is a shortage of both GPs and nurses that is being addressed at a national level.

“Having said that, our 68 member practices are working closer together than ever before to deliver the best possible care for people in Northamptonshire and make a trip to the GP a positive experience from start to finish. Our patient engagement groups play a key role in this alongside GPs and their primary care colleagues.

“Most of our practices are now developing a model called Primary Care Homes, working closely with other health professionals, such as clinical pharmacists, physiotherapists, and mental health workers, to ensure patients are seen quickly by the person most able to meet their needs.

“This is underpinned by the extra training reception staff are currently undertaking, called Care Navigation, where they will ask the patient's permission to find out a little bit more about their issue so that they can direct them to the right person at the right time.”