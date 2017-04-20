REVEALED: The 15 criminals on the run for the longest time in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police have released details of the 15 suspected criminals on the run in the county for the longest amount time.

The details come after this newspaper made a Freedom of Information request, detailing each criminal’s name, age, offence, town, year of offence and police mugshot.

Chief Supt Mick Stamper said: “There are a number of steps we take when someone is wanted, or when a court issues a warrant for someone’s arrest.

“Initially, we look at the severity of the offence and the danger the individual poses to the public.

“ We will always prioritise our focus in searching for the people wanted for the most serious offences.

“Officers will visit the person’s last known address to make the arrest and take them to the court.

“However, in many cases the person has moved on and so work then takes place to try and find them using all of the investigative powers available to us.

“This can include adding the person’s details to the Police National Computer, making all our officers aware that they are wanted and contacting other forces and agencies which may have information about the person that could help us to locate them.

“Despite our best efforts, in some cases people wanted by the courts prove very elusive and we do not find them quickly.

“However, that does not mean we stop looking for them.”