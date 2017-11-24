Retail and leisure scheme for Daventry approved

Plans to transform the north-west of Daventry with a new retail and leisure development have been approved by councillors.

Daventry District Council’s (DDC) Planning Committee gave the go-ahead on Wednesday night for new food stores and shops, family and fast food restaurants and a hotel with about 380 parking space on land at the Waterloo, Gasworks and Chaucer Way area of Daventry – known as Town Centre Vision Site 5.

Work could now start in the New Year on clearing and preparing the land for the development, with construction starting in September 2018 and the shops opening their doors the following autumn.

The retail scheme is being brought forward by the council’s development partner Henry Boot Developments Ltd (HBDL) which has negotiated terms of lease with several national retailers with a view to these being finalised following planning permission.

HBDL is also working with the council on proposals to bring forward a new cinema, cafes bars and restaurants on land to the north of High Street in Daventry town centre (known as Site 1 Mulberry Place).

Cllr Colin Poole, economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder, said: “The Site 5 scheme is a vital development site in our ongoing vision to regenerate Daventry by enhancing the retail and leisure offer and attracting further investment into the area.

“This new retail and leisure scheme will complement the existing food stores, shops and businesses in the town centre, by encouraging more shoppers to come to Daventry and crucially improving the retail choice for residents that will help to stop them shopping elsewhere in other towns.

“We have already seen an example of this with a new major high street store opening recently at Abbey Retail Park.”

Following planning committee approval, the application will now be referred to the Secretary of State for consideration, a process in line with similar schemes, and Section 106 arrangements must also be made before planning consent is formally issued.

To find out more about the Town Centre Vision proposals, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/regeneration.