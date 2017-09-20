Residents' views wanted on plans to protect historic interest of Daventry district villages

People across Daventry district are invited to give their views on plans which aim to protect the historic interest, including a number of properties, of Weedon and Flore villages.

The consultations were launched by Daventry District Council as part of a wider review of the district’s conservation areas - areas considered worthy of preservation or enhancement because of their special architectural or historic interest.

The proposed conservation area of Flore.

Designation as a conservation area puts in place tighter planning controls for anyone seeking permission to change or demolish a building, or carry out work to trees, in order to maintain the special interest of the area.

The review aims to ensure that the District’s conservation areas are fit for purpose. It will look at whether their boundaries should be changed and whether further controls should be introduced within them.

New conservation area designations are being proposed in Weedon and Flore and draft Appraisal and Management Plans have been produced for each area with the help of feedback received during public displays held earlier this year.

People have until 5pm on Monday, October 30 to comment on the drafts, with any feedback received being used to help shape the final documents.

It is intended that the final versions would be adopted by the council as supplementary planning documents, giving them an official status to help in the determining of planning decisions.

The draft Appraisal and Management Plan for the Weedon conservation area proposes three areas of designation covering the historic cores of Upper Weedon, Lower Weedon and Road Weedon (along the A45).

In Flore, the proposed boundary covers the majority of the historic settlement, including land in Flore Park to the west.

Both plans make proposals for introducing a number of ‘Article 4’ directions to protect historic features in specific locations, as well as for protecting a number of properties by designating them as locally-listed buildings.

The draft appraisal and management plans and details of how to comment on them can be found at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/ConservationAreas.

They are also available for inspection at DDC’s offices in Lodge Road as well as at the libraries in Daventry, Moulton, Brixworth, Long Buckby and Woodford Halse. Appraisals will also be available in the villages at Weedon Post Office and The White Hart Pub in Flore.

There will be an opportunity to discuss the draft Appraisal and Management Plan for the Weedon conservation area at the Weedon Village Hall Annexe on Wednesday, October 4 from 4.30-7pm.

A meeting to discuss the proposals for a Flore Conservation Area and the Appraisal document will be held at Flore Millennium Hall on Thursday, October 5 from 4.30-7pm.