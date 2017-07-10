Residents and staff made up with open day at Daventry care home

Residents and staff celebrated National Care Home Open Day in style with a makeover and photoshoot.

Badby Park marked the ‘Friendship’ themed annual UK-wide event by using the photos to create a friendship wall.

The wall included quotes from residents, families and staff, sharing memories of friendship and messages of appreciation to each other.

Many of the residents at the Daventry care home live with complex health conditions so the opportunity to share a moment that demonstrates friendship between loved ones was a special event.

This was the fifth annual Care Home Open Day.

Jane Seymour, a care assistant at Badby Park, was the inspiration behind the event and combined her own skills of makeup artistry and photography to create the photo wall.

She said: “I wanted to create a beautiful photo board to celebrate our friendships and working relationships across the whole service.

“Care Home Open Day is about being just that - open.

“I wanted to capture all of us being open and talking about what our friends and loved ones mean to us, while looking our best.”

Helen Hartshom, a family member said: “It’s fantastic to be portraying the home in this way, it shows that we are humans with big hearts, that have fun and bring a positive atmosphere to the residents’ home.”